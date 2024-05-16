Asuka Confirms Knee Injury In New Video

Asuka confirmed her injury status in a new video posted to her YouTube channel. As reported last week, Asuka was said to be legitimately injured following the company’s European tour including WWE Backlash. The Damage CTRL member posted a new video to her YouTube on Wednesday in which she confirmed that she had to take time off after Backlash “to treat my knee that I had been hurting for a while.”

The captions to the video add, “My partners Kairi and Dakota helped me a lot during this tour as I could not move at my best. I am very grateful to both of them.”

No word on the severity of the injury or how long she may be out of action. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Asuka for a quick and full recovery.