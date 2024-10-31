Cody Rhodes Weighs In On Finn Balor’s Influence On Bullet Club’s Success

Cody Rhodes believes Finn Balor deserves a lot of credit (and money) for the Bullet Club’s success. Balor founded the NJPW group with Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, and Karl Anderson back in 2013 and while he has since moved on to WWE, the stable has grown and expanded with a number of today’s top stars having held membership at one point. Rhodes was one of those members, and he touched on Balor’s launching the group in an interview on the Flagrant Podcast.

“I have to shout him out for the (Bullet Club) logo, it’s Finn Balor,” Rhodes said (per Fightful). “He is probably owed millions of dollars for the success of Bullet Club. He started it and I don’t think he’s ever seen any of that (money).”

Balor is now a member of The Judgment Day in WWE, while the Bullet Club remains a force in NJPW under David Finlay.