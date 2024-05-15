WWE News: Gallus Were Reportedly Considered For Main Roster Call-Up, Backstage Notes On Yesterday’s Double NXT Taping

– Gallus made their return on last night’s NXT, and a new report says they were considered for a call up to the main roster. As noted, the trio closed out last night’s show by assaulting Wes Lee, Josh Briggs and Ivar backstage to make their first appearance on NXT TV since February. Fightful Select reports that there was heavy discussion around bringing them to the main roster in the Draft, and that there is still the expectation from those the site spoke to that they will be called up in the coming months.

– The site also has several notes on the double taping that took place yesterday, which was done so that production staff and agents could head to Saudi Arabia next week for King And Queen Of The Ring. The report notes that several NXT production staff not heading over to Jeddah will be on call of the May 27th episode of Raw if needed.

Plans for the double taping changed throughout the day and were finalized an hour before the show began, and no matches were taped for Level Up as extra matches had been taped over the past month in preparation for the double taping. Security told fans entering the PC that they could only take still photos and not videos. Last night’s episode was internally titled “Rise Of The Young OG” and next week’s was internally titled “Fighters Fight.”