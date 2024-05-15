wrestling / News

WWE News: Gallus Return With Attack On NXT, Carlee Bright Makes NXT In-Ring Debut

May 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Gallus WWE NXT 5-14-24 Image Credit: WWE

– Gallus are back on NXT TV, appearing at the end of this week’s show with an assault on the three potential North American Championship contenders. Tuesday night’s episode ended with the cameras going to the back where Wes Lee, Josh Briggs and Ivar were laid out after having staked their claims earlier in the show for a shot at Oba Femi’s North American Title.

The segment revealed Gallus to be the attackers, with the trio asking if WWE fans had missed them and promising this was “just the start.”

Gallus was last seen on NXT in February when they competed against Ridge Holland in a Gauntlet match. Since then, they helped the Rock train for his return to the ring at WrestleMania 40.

– Carlee Bright made her NXT TV in-ring debut on tonight’s show, taking on Lola Vice. Vice ended up picking up the win after a spinning backfist:

