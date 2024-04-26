wrestling / News

The Rock Praises Gallus, Thanks Them For Helping Him Train For WrestleMania 40

April 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dwayne Johnson The Rock WWE Raw 4-01-24 Image Credit: WWE

The Rock gave Gallus a shout-out, thanking them for helping train him for WrestleMania 40. The Final Boss competed at night one alongside Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins at the show, and Rock posted to Twitter to thank the NXT stable.

Rock responded to a post by Joe Coffey wrote:

“Appreciate all the effort, ideas and hard work boys. Til next time. Keep kicking ass and see ya down the road.

– Final Boss”

