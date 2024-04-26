wrestling / News
The Rock Praises Gallus, Thanks Them For Helping Him Train For WrestleMania 40
The Rock gave Gallus a shout-out, thanking them for helping train him for WrestleMania 40. The Final Boss competed at night one alongside Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins at the show, and Rock posted to Twitter to thank the NXT stable.
Rock responded to a post by Joe Coffey wrote:
“Appreciate all the effort, ideas and hard work boys. Til next time. Keep kicking ass and see ya down the road.
– Final Boss”
