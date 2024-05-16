wrestling / News
New Match Set For This Week’s AEW Collision
May 15, 2024
AEW has announced a new match for this weekend’s episode of Collision. The company announced on Dynamite that Anna Jay will take on Serena Deeb on Saturday’s show. Deeb is trying to build momentum for her match with Toni Storm at Double or Nothing.
The updated card for the episode, which airs Saturday night on TNT, is:
* Will Ospreay vs. Shane Taylor
* Serena Deeb vs. Anna Jay
