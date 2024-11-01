Zilla Fatu would love an opportunity to have John Cena on his list of opponents. Fatu recently spoke with MuscleManMalcolm and was asked whether he would like an opportunity to battle Cena, who famously battled his father Umaga in WWE. Fatu said he’s met Cena before and would be honored to battle him in the ring.

“I have met John Cena before, plenty of times,” Fatu said (per Fightful). “I would love to wrestle John Cena. Who wouldn’t? Just to have the bragging rights to say you wrestled John Cena. I think that’s dope.”

He added, “I don’t care if I — Well, nah, I do care if I win. But he’s a legend, definitely a Hall of Famer. So, I would love to put him on my resume, for sure.”

Cena is set to retire from the ring at the end of 2025 and is going on a retirement tour along the way that kicks off in January.