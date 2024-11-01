wrestling / News
Various News: Cyndi Lauper Pays Tribute To Classic WWE Stars On Farewell Tour, Swerve Strickland Releases New Music Video
– Cyndi Lauper paid homage to WWE’s stars of the 1980s during her farewell tour stop at Madison Sqaure Garden. The pop icon and one-time WWE manager held her New York City stop on her final tour on Wednesday night and during the show (per PWINsider), she dedicated “The Goonies R Good Enough” to Captain Lou Albano, Nikolai Volkoff, Roddy Piper, Freddie Blassie and Andre the Giant among other stars.
You can see video of the performance, which doesn’t include the dedication, below:
– Swerve Strickland released his latest music video “Motion” on Thursday, and you can check it out below. The track comes off his latest album, Motion Sickness.
WORLD PREMIERE 🌎 "MOTION"
Swerve The Realest, @FlashGarments @DJWhooKid
OUT NOW!!
album: "Motion Sickness"
🎥: Kayso Brown
SPOTIFY https://t.co/A8MREszDhe
APPLE MUSIChttps://t.co/i1CLngbHyy pic.twitter.com/1dJqHB2zYh
— The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) October 31, 2024