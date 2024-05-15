Jake Roberts Says Fake Razor Ramon & Diesel Were ‘All Vince McMahon’

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about WWE using fake Razor Ramon and Diesel and more while watching Wrestle Crap. You can check out some highlights below:

On WWE doing the fake Razor Ramon & Diesel storyline: “I did not book that s**t! That was all Vince [McMahon]. Why throw light on the problem, you know? All you’re doing is making people remember them, and make them want to watch them. So they’re gonna flip the channel to see where they’re really at. Yeah, that was just stupid. Plain-ass stupid, and that was all Vince.”

On how WWE missed the mark on Jim Nord by making him a Viking: “I have no idea. What a waste of talent. He could have been a superstar. Yeah, for sure.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Snake Pit with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.