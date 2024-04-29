Dax Harwood Fires Back At Eric Bischoff Over Shot At AEW

Dax Harwood pushed back on one of Eric Bischoff’s latest quips about AEW, saying he was being “stalkerish.” Bischoff has open about some of his criticisms of AEW, both on social media and on his podcast, and he had a mild quip in response to a fan talking about speculation over AEW’s profit margins. Bischoff wrote:

“If AEW were profitable, everyone in the company would be singing like the cast from ‘Glee.'”

That prompted the FTR member to respond, writing:

“I know it’s your gimmick and the other guys pay you well to bury AEW, but checking out your timeline & all the Tony tweets and RT’s, it looks very stalkerish. Netflix ‘Baby Reindeer’ would do you a bit of good, my brother in Christ.”