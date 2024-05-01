wrestling / News

WWE News: Shawn Michaels Set For The Bump, Stars Taste Test French Macarons

April 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Deadline Shawn Michaels Iron Survivor Image Credit: WWE

– Shawn Michaels will be a guest on this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. The Bump’s Twitter account announced that Michaels will be on Wednesday morning’s episode, writing:

“WEDNESDAY at 1 p.m. ET:

@ShawnMichaels joins us on #WWETheBump to chat all things @WWENXT, including #NXTSpringBreakin and the #WWEDraft!

Drop your #WWENXT questions for HBK below!”

– WWE posted a video of stars taste testing French macarons ahead of this weekend’s Backlash:

