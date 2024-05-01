wrestling / News
WWE News: Shawn Michaels Set For The Bump, Stars Taste Test French Macarons
April 30, 2024 | Posted by
– Shawn Michaels will be a guest on this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. The Bump’s Twitter account announced that Michaels will be on Wednesday morning’s episode, writing:
“WEDNESDAY at 1 p.m. ET:
@ShawnMichaels joins us on #WWETheBump to chat all things @WWENXT, including #NXTSpringBreakin and the #WWEDraft!
Drop your #WWENXT questions for HBK below!”
WEDNESDAY at 1 p.m. ET:@ShawnMichaels joins us on #WWETheBump to chat all things @WWENXT, including #NXTSpringBreakin and the #WWEDraft!
Drop your #WWENXT questions for HBK below! pic.twitter.com/5UVqp1Ocdp
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) April 30, 2024
– WWE posted a video of stars taste testing French macarons ahead of this weekend’s Backlash:
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Says Cody Rhodes Sent Him A Voicemail At 3:49 AM After WWE WrestleMania XL
- Ted DiBiase Doesn’t Buy The Rumors Of Vince McMahon Starting His Own Promotion
- Jeff Jarrett Explains Why TNA Never Had A Developmental System
- Arn Anderson On Triple H’s Creative Mind, Why WWE Never Had a TV Title