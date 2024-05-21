WWE NXT Battleground Ticket On Sale Date Announced

WWE announced today that NXT Battleground will go on sale this week. Check out WWE’s announcement, below:

TICKETS FOR NXT BATTLEGROUND AT UFC APEX IN LAS VEGAS ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 24

NXT Battleground Ticket Presale Begins Thursday, May 23 at 10 a.m. PT

STAMFORD, Conn., May 21, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that tickets for NXT Battleground will go on sale Friday, May 24 at 10 a.m. PT via AXS.com. NXT Battleground takes place Sunday, June 9 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Presale for NXT Battleground tickets will begin Thursday, May 23 at 10 a.m. PT.

NXT Battleground Priority Passes will soon be available from On Location, giving fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, and much more. To learn more or sign up for exclusive presale access, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/battleground.

This is the first ever WWE event to be hosted at the state-of-the-art, 130,000-square-foot event and production facility, which is home to select UFC Fight Night events, Dana White’s Contender Series and more.

NXT Battleground streams live in the U.S. exclusively on Peacock beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

About WWE

WWE® is an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in 25 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, TNT Sports, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all premium live events, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in approximately 165 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

About UFC

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and 259 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while broadcasting to over 975 million households across more than 170 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 80 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.