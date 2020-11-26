Orange Cassidy Tops Pro Wrestling Tees’ Best-Selling Shirts of 2020

We have a winner in Pro Wrestling Tees’ best-selling shirts of 2020, as Ryan Barkan revealed it was Orange Cassidy in a new interview with Chris Van Vliet. In Van Vliet’s latest interview, the PWT owner discussed the company’s top-selling T-shirts of the year and more. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On Pro Wrestling Tees’ top 5 shirts of 2020: “So the number one seller of the year is Orange Cassidy. It’s the orange shirt that just has his thumb on it and it says ‘Freshley Squeezed’. That’s the number one seller for the year. He’s also got the number two seller which is just his photo (on a white shirt). So those are the two. He’s a good seller. The number three seller is an Owen Hart shirt. We signed a deal with Dark Side of the Ring and Owen’s wife Martha and came out with a shirt. It’s his first shirt in twenty-something years, so that’s number three. Then there’s two Chris Jericho Inner Circle shirts. There’s the Stadium Stampede Losers shirt, where it says ‘Champions’ but they’re really the losers. And then there’s a Guns N’ Roses parody shirt. So Chris Jericho is the top selling wrestler of the year, by far, like no one is going to ever beat him but Orange Cassidy holds the top selling shirt of the year.”

On the company’s best selling shirt of all time: “The second Bullet Club shirts. The bone soldier with the skull. It’s probably my favorite wrestling shirt of all time. I mean we’ve probably sold 150,000 just of that shirt specifically.”