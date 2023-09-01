Note on Original Wrestlemania Plans For Bray Wyatt Earlier This Year

As you’ve no doubt heard, the wrestling world lost Bray Wyatt last week at the age of 36. He had contracted COVID-19 earlier this year and it caused heart issues, which led to a heart attack. It was the COVID that kept him off Wrestlemania, with the company previously building a match between Wyatt and Bobby Lashley.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there were multiple plans pitched for Wyatt before that. At one point, he was set to have a match with Uncle Howdy, the character played by Bo Dallas. However, since Howdy wasn’t being pushed at the same level as Wyatt, plans were dropped.

Then, Wyatt was set for a feud and match with Brock Lesnar. Lesnar turned the match down. It wasn’t anything to do with Wyatt personally, he just didn’t feel it worked for his character. That’s what led to Bobby Lashley before Wyatt’s health issues forced him to miss the show.

WWE is currently giving proceeds from Wyatt’s merchandise sales in the WWE shop to his family.