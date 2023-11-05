Pantoja’s WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Review  

WWE Crown Jewel

November 4th, 2023 | Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

This show is higher on my pecking order of interest than Power Struggle so that review might be a few days late. I unfortunately missed the apparent Kickoff match between Sami and JD.

Also, man do I love afternoon pro wrestling.

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins [c] vs. Drew McIntyre

This is actually the biggest match Raw could possibly put on right now. During the early stages, Drew did a Cristiano Ronaldo celebration to pop the crowd since Ronaldo plays in that city now. He dominated the early stages here, looking confident, throwing Seth around, and targeting the back. Seth fired off kicks as a big part of his comeback. I loved the spot where Drew countered Seth’s superplex/Falcon Arrow combo with his own suplex for a near fall. It showed that he had his opponent scouted. Drew kept up the back work, hitting a side slam on the apron and just coming off as a real killer. Seth finding a way to counter Drew into a desperation Pedigree was another standout spot. We got the expected finisher kickout stuff. I’m starting to become numb to it because everyone in wrestling uses it way too often. They did it here with both the Curb Stomp and Claymore. Then it all built to an anti-climactic finish of sorts as Drew took a Pedigree and Curb Stomp. Seth took a bit to cover and still got the three after 18:22. That was building up to something great only for the finisher kickouts and the abrupt ending to hurt it. It’s as if someone told them they had to go home. Also, Drew loses yet another big match and this time cleanly to a dude who is all sorts of banged up. [***¾]

Post-match, an angry Drew leaves and out comes Damian Priest to cash in. However, a hooded Sami Zayn showed up to interrupt and send Priest into the ring post. He then stole the briefcase like a heel.

Backstage, Drew had his head down when Rhea Ripley walked up to him and shrugged.

Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley [c] vs. Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark

Nia took a powder to start, allowing everyone else to fight and then picking her spot. From there though, the match was kind of just a bunch of spots happening together without any real structure. A lot of it felt disjointed actually. I did like Shayna getting to apply three submissions on three women at once. Shayna should be doing so much more on the main roster. Raquel and Rhea had a one on one interaction afterward that was hyped like a big deal but ended rather quickly and didn’t feel special. Raquel also got the big spot where she managed to hit a powerbomb on Nia Jax, though just barely. In the end, Raquel seemed to have this won against Shayna only for Rhea to hit Zoey with a Riptide off the top onto them. That allowed her to pin Shayna, who was under everyone, and retain in 11:05. That was decent enough but kind of a mess at times and would’ve been better as just some kind of a singles match. [**½]

John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa

Nuts to think that Cena hasn’t won a singles match since 2018. This got off to a subdued start as they were feeling each other out. Solo took control first with some offense outside, leading to a methodical run on offense. It reminded me of the first Umaga/Cena match. The one before the banger at Royal Rumble. It took Cena a while to start a rally and when he did, he went into the five moves of doom like the Five Knuckle Shuffle and he even busted out a uranage for a near fall, showing his desperation. Solo snuffed out that small hope Cena had by going off with multiple Samoan Spikes. He delivered four as Cena kept getting up to fight more and Solo just stared him down. Solo added several more, to the point where commentary said the referee should stop this. He finally covered to win in 16:11, joining the small list of men who have cleanly beaten Cena in their careers. Not the greatest of matches but it did what it needed to. Solo destroyed Cena and got put over in a big way. [**¾]

Cena got a standing ovation as he departed. I assume that we get a match at Mania and then he’s basically done.

Now we got Miz TV featuring a guy who is the tar of the highest-grossing film in Saudi Arabia history. The interview was quickly cut off by Grayson Waller. He and Miz traded some lame barbs before Grayson attacked the movie star. Miz then took vengeance and the actor helped Miz put him down with a Skull Crushing Finale.

WWE United States Championship: Rey Mysterio [c] vs. Logan Paul

It took forever to get here between the Miz TV segment, the video package, and a clip of Logan Paul riding around in a dune buggy. He also drove that out to the stage. Logan was toying with Rey early, mocking him for his size and taunting him when he could. Rey was pretty battered after a bit, even falling to his knees after simply being whipped into the corner. Logan was good at playing the powerhouse at points. Him hitting a press slam with pumps and then the Ultimate Warrior finisher was a nice little touch. Like any good veteran, Rey bided his time until Logan made a mistake, which was running into the ring post. Rey pounced with a tope suicida and was back in this. Logan’s Buckshot Lariat didn’t look as good as it usually does but his power-based moves were better. Rey’s offense all came off well as if he was in trouble and was throwing out whatever he could think of to keep going like a sunset flip bomb and Code Red. They did the thing again where one of Logan Paul’s friends tried to cheat. The problem is that they don’t establish these guys on TV so the live crowd is like “what the hell is going on?” He got stopped by Santos Escobar who picked up the brass knuckles but put them down on the mat before chasing the dude away. That allowed Paul to pick them up and eat a 619 but he used the weapon to knock out a springboarding Rey at the 17:51 mark. Just a very good match with the expected finish and result. I may not care about Paul as a person but the man gets it when it comes to wrestling. [***½]

WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY [c] vs. Bianca Belair

The last time these two had a big match, it RULED at Backlash (****¼). IYO went after the leg, looking to take away Bianca’s power because the base of it comes from her lower body. Bianca kept going for power moves but her knee would buckle or IYO could counter and go right back to the leg. However, it still felt like Bianca was kind of controlling a lot of this which made for a weird layout. IYO’s dropkick to the knee while Bianca was trapped looked really cool and I dug her using the Stretch Muffler. That move has always looked dope. Just as Bianca was working up to her big superhuman comeback, Bayley strolled out. IYO was again not too happy with that but Bayley stuck around. Whatever IYO threw at Bianca, the former champion kept kicking out as expected. Bianca hit the Glam Slam but Bayley got on the apron to distract the referee and everyone else watching. She was quite the attention grabber here. Bianca stopped her but then IYO accidentally hit Bayley on a dive. Bayley still tried to stop Bianca, who fought back. However, the returning Kairi Sane appeared with a right hand to Bianca and added a knee into the post. Bianca beat the countout but took a moonsault and IYO retained in 16:33. A good match but nowhere near their previous meeting. [***¼]

The assault continued inside and Kairi delivered the InSane Elbow as IYO held Bianca in place. Bayley had no clue what was going on as IYO and Kairi embraced.

Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest

I missed this live as I had to leave my house but I watched it once the replay was available. Cody’s entrance was a spectacle, as expected. Priest jumped Cody as he entered the ring, giving him the upper hand. Cody also was dealing with a bad ankle, which gave out on some of his offensive attempts. They fought outside where Cody took the Reckoning on the announce table but once they were back inside, Cody countered it into Cross Rhodes. Out ran Finn Bálor for a distraction, flanked by JD McDonagh. That allowed for some Priest close calls but when Dominik Mysterio came out to help, Jey Uso arrived to even the score. That led to Cody getting going with signature moves before Cross Rhodes was cut off. He came back with the Cody Cutter for two before winning with Cross Rhodes in 11:04. A good match that never really teased being great. [***¼]

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns [c] vs. LA Knight

As expected, the crowd was way hot and way into LA Knight. A lot of this match followed the usual Roman Reigns main event formula. It was slow paced early on as he stopped to make sure he reacted to whatever the fans were saying, LA Knight got in some hope spots but never took full control, and Paul Heyman acted like every offensive move against Roman was a threat to be the finish. It took about 10 minutes before they started throwing bigger moves at each other. Not sure if Roman formula or Okada formula. I kid. LA Knight got to kick out of the Spear because one finisher is just never enough these days. Roman resorted to more time killing with a long rest hold before Knight rallied and hit Blunt Force Trauma, only for Jimmy Uso to put Roman’s foot on the rope. Knight got going though, firing offense and putting Jimmy through a table until Roman Speared him through the barricade. Another Spear inside ended this in 20:02. They didn’t go overly long but a lot of this still dragged at points. I think part of it is Roman’s formula at this point and part of it is Knight’s limitations in the ring. There was also never a doubt in the outcome and they never made me believe otherwise. [**¾]