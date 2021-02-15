Pat McAfee Reacts To Adam Cole’s Heel Turn at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day

Pat McAfee is looking for apologies from fans after his rival Adam Cole turned heel at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day. As noted, Cole turned heel by attacking Finn Balor and then Kyle O’Reilly following the main event of the PPV, which saw Balor defeat Pete Dunne.

McAfee of course had a pitched feud with Cole and the Undisputed Era, and he took to Twitter to express his feeling of vindication. He wrote:

“Who would’ve thought?? @AdamColePro’s a certified scumbag?? Color me surprised” “Internet Wrestling Community, I am now accepting your apologies in abundance. You are by far the dumbest group of humans on the internet, you could’ve never known your hero was a treasonous scumbag but, I knew it all along. Please use #PatWasRight in your apology tweets.”

He also declared the UE “dead” and said in response to an WWE NXT tweet that asked “WHY ADAM WHY?!?,”

“Pretty easy answer here right? He’s a scumbag. That’s why. I’ve been saying it ALL ALONG. You stooges wouldn’t listen. Say it with me you dum dums.”

