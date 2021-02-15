Finn Balor Beats Pete Dunne at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day, Attacked by Adam Cole (Highlights)

Pete Dunne did a number on Finn Balor, but the champion still retained his title at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day — only to be attacked by Adam Cole. Balor defeated Dunne following a hard-fought bout at the PPV to remain NXT Champion. You can see pics and video of the match below.

After the show, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch came out and attacked Balor with Dunne until the Undisputed Era came out to make the save. They ran the Kings of NXT off and Kyle O’Reilly extended a hand to Balor, which he eventually took. After a wary stardown, the UE took their pose until Adam Cole unleashed a superkick. O’Reilly and Roderick Strong argued with Cole and O’Reilly took a superkick for his troubles. Cole then told Strong to go and Strong stood in the ring looking torn.