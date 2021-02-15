wrestling / News
Finn Balor Beats Pete Dunne at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day, Attacked by Adam Cole (Highlights)
Pete Dunne did a number on Finn Balor, but the champion still retained his title at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day — only to be attacked by Adam Cole. Balor defeated Dunne following a hard-fought bout at the PPV to remain NXT Champion. You can see pics and video of the match below.
After the show, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch came out and attacked Balor with Dunne until the Undisputed Era came out to make the save. They ran the Kings of NXT off and Kyle O’Reilly extended a hand to Balor, which he eventually took. After a wary stardown, the UE took their pose until Adam Cole unleashed a superkick. O’Reilly and Roderick Strong argued with Cole and O’Reilly took a superkick for his troubles. Cole then told Strong to go and Strong stood in the ring looking torn.
Hi, @EdgeRatedR. You watching? ❌#NXTTakeOver @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/oxLfaShHrh
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2021
Not even a Monkey Flip can break @FinnBalor's grasp. #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship @PeteDunneYxB pic.twitter.com/VtEALx3IYL
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 15, 2021
Potential for joints to snap? That's how you know @PeteDunneYxB is in his element. #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/sqWheinkgE
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 15, 2021
😬 😬 😬 😬 😬 #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship @FinnBalor @PeteDunneYxB pic.twitter.com/CGdXKCnGzw
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 15, 2021
Much to the chagrin of @FinnBalor, @PeteDunneYxB 𝙧𝙚𝙛𝙪𝙨𝙚𝙨 to quit. #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship pic.twitter.com/p646p6Hkqe
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 15, 2021
Never leave your fingers unattended when @PeteDunneYxB is around.
This #NXTChampionship match on @WWENetwork is a pure masterclass in technical wrestling! #NXTTakeOver @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/LGE7rZaGHm
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 15, 2021
We are witnessing an absolute CLASSIC for the #NXTChampionship as @FinnBalor defends against @PeteDunneYxB at #NXTTakeOver: Vengeance Day! pic.twitter.com/N7OOPpOUyY
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2021
Shrug & Attack.@PeteDunneYxB's patience wears thin. #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/qPwfvZMh0P
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 15, 2021
No mouthguard, no problem for @FinnBalor. #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship @PeteDunneYxB pic.twitter.com/DC1ywpcps6
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 15, 2021
THAT WAS AWESOME.
His fingers may be broken, but @FinnBalor still wears the #NXTChampionship after a clinic of a match with @PeteDunneYxB! #AndStill #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/ocwe1e2C6O
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2021
Undis—NOPE!
What was that all about about, @AdamColePro?!? #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship @FinnBalor @roderickstrong @KORcombat pic.twitter.com/CMFtiCnHYJ
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2021
