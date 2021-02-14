Join 411’s Live NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

The Kickoff Show was going along as normal until Eli Drake made a surprise appearance to interrupt the panel. He disses Wade Barrett and the other panelists before hyping the fact that he signed. His name is apparently L.A. Knight.

Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals: Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart

Ember and Shotzi have matching entrance gear and comes out together on the tank. Shotzi starts with Raquel and slams her down with ease. Ember also cannot overpower her but tries an Octopus Stretch only to get sidewalk slammed down. They go after her together and fare better but not well enough. Kai enters but misses the running boot and gets her legs trapped before she’s slammed down and put in a Texas Cloverleaf. Ember nails a slingshot splash on Kai to put them in control. Kai fights out but gets rolled into a half crab. Soon after, Ember enters and also works a kneebar. Shotzi gets tagged as they struggle in the hold but Raquel distracts the referee so he brings Ember back in. She goes to an ankle lock that Dakota rolls out of and sends her to the corner. Raquel gets the hot tag(?) and runs over Ember. She dominates and tags Kai, who goes up and gets an assist on a flying clothesline. Shotzi enters and gets going but is then launched with a swinging powerbomb into the plexiglass and barricade. Ember powerslams Kai and lays into Raquel with forearms. Kai dropkicks Ember as she’s held in a bearhug, which gets two. With Shotzi out, Ember is isolated inside but survives. Ember gets going and hits a leg lariat on Raquel that makes her DDT Kai at the same time. She goes up for the Eclipse and hits it on Raquel but Kai distracts the referee. That’s enough time for Raquel to kick out. As Ember and Kai go at it, Raquel picks Ember up for the powerbomb but Shotzi returns with a missile dropkick for two. A short kick from Ember also gets two. Shotzi is legal and hits the spinning TKO/knee spot on Kai for a near fall. Raquel in and takes Shotzi up top but Shotzi hits a Sliced Bread of sorts. Kai breaks up the pin and is sent outside by Ember. Shotzi nails a tope suicida through Ember’s legs. Neckbreaker and Codebreaker combo on Raquel. Shotzi adds a sunset flip bomb of sorts for two. Kai gets up put Shotzi sets her up on her shoulders and works with Ember for a Doomsday Device cross body to the outside. Raquel runs Shotzi over but eats a dropkick outside. Moon kicks Raquel in the knee to take her down and woks a submission that Kai breaks up with a pump kick. Tag to Shotzi and Kai. They trade shots and Kai-Ro-Practor connects on Shotzi for two. Tag back to Raquel and assisted GTK sees a pin broken up. Raquel ENDS Shotzi by launching her out onto the new aisle they’ve set up and then shoves her off of it. Inside, Shotzi with a springboard splash to her back for two. The numbers game is too much for her and Raquel press slams Kai from the aisle onto Shotzi. One-armed Powerbomb ends Shotzi and both opponents cover.

Winners: Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez in 17:39

William Regal comes out to present the trophy to the winners, complete with pyro and confetti.

NXT North American Championship: Johnny Gargano [c] vs. KUSHIDA

No Austin Theory with The Way. They all search for him and then Johnny chooses to hit the ring on his own.