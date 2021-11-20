Paul Heyman Says Vince McMahon Is Big On The ‘Rip The Band-Aid Off’ Mentality

Paul Heyman recently discussed what it’s like to work with Vince McMahon and how McMahon prefers the “Do it now” approach. Heyman was talking with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport and was asked about why he’s not on Talking Smack anymore. Heyman said that the situation was one where he would end up not being available to do the show because of his talent duties serving as Roman Reigns’ Tribal Counsel, noting, “And much like everything else in this company, most of the culture is dictated by the chairman of the board, Vincent Kennedy McMahon.”

Heyman went on to explain, saying, “Vincent Kennedy McMahon’s mindset is always, rip the Band-Aid off. [He’ll say] ‘Well what do we have to do this?’ ‘Well, you know, Vince, it’s going to be a slow process, and I think we’re going to get the glasses off of Heelwani. And he’s going to get Lasik surgery, and he’ll probably want to do this around February. You know, February because glasses will be in… it’ll match his winter coats.’”

“[Vince will say] ‘Wait a minute. Helwani’s going to take off his glasses and get Lasik surgery, not wear glasses anymore?’ ‘Yes.’ ‘And do Lasik and not wear glasses anymore.’ ‘Yes’ [claps] ‘Thursday!’ …There is no time now, rip the Band-aid off.’”

He continued on to say, “If you know you’re gonna do it, if you know that those glasses are coming off. If you know you’re not going to wear glasses on the air anymore as of February, the culture here is ‘Do it yesterday.’”

