– WWE Superstar Penta is set to make an appearance for a pre-show meet and greet at the upcoming March 10 edition of WWE Raw, which is being held at the Madison Square Garden. On Location is currently offering a ticket package that includes an in-club appearance by Penta and other WWE Superstars.

Another ticket package is available that includes the In-Club appearance by Penta & WWE Superstars, along with a private meet & greet with CM Punk.