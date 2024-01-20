Pete Dunne Returns To Original Name on WWE Smackdown

Pete Dunne is Butch no more, returning to his original ring name on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s show saw Dunne and Tyler Bate defeat Pretty Deadly in tag team action, with Dunne coming out as the name he used on the indies, NXT UK and NXT. Dunne got the pinfall on Elton Prince after hitting the Bitter End.

Dunne was renamed as Butch when he came to the main roster in March of 2022 as a member of the Brawling Brutes.