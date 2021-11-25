wrestling / News
Pre-Sale Code For AEW Return to Chicago In February
November 25, 2021 | Posted by
As we previously reported, it was announced following last night’s AEW Dynamite that the company will return to Chicago on February 2.
AEW will hold a Dynamite and Rampage taping at the WinTrust Arena there. The pre-sale code for the event is AEWORD. Tickets go on sale on Saturday.
More Trending Stories
- Insane Clown Posse Recall Working in WWE & WCW, Getting in Trouble For Doing A Moonsault
- Man Who Attacked Seth Rollins Addresses His Actions, Believes He Has ‘Legitimate Beef’ With Rollins
- The Godfather Discusses Nearly Going to WCW and Joining the nWo
- The Undertaker Says Omos Is The Closest WWE Has Come To Recreating Andre the Giant