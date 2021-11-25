wrestling / News

Pre-Sale Code For AEW Return to Chicago In February

November 25, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
aew all elite wrestling Tony Khan logo, coronavirus AEW Dynamite action figures

As we previously reported, it was announced following last night’s AEW Dynamite that the company will return to Chicago on February 2.

AEW will hold a Dynamite and Rampage taping at the WinTrust Arena there. The pre-sale code for the event is AEWORD. Tickets go on sale on Saturday.

More Trending Stories

article topics

Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading