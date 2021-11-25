wrestling / News

Tony Khan & CM Punk Address Crowd After AEW Dynamite

November 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tony Khan and CM Punk came out to talk to the crowd after tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Wrestling Inc reports that the two came out to address the crowd, with Punk announcing that they will be back in the city on February 2nd.

According to the site, Punk said:

“We will be back here, ten weeks from tonight on February 2. Tickets will go on sale Saturday. … The only thing I can really say that means the most is from the bottom of my heart, thank you very much. It’s still surreal and still very, very good to be in front of the best professional wrestling fans in the world.”

