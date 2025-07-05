wrestling / News
Updated WWE Evolution 2025 Card
July 4, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has an updated card for Evolution following this week’s Smackdown. You can see the card below for the all-women’s show, which takes place on July 13th and airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally:
* Women’s World Championship Match: Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Trish Stratus
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne vs. Jordynne Grace
* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez vs. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs. Two Teams TBA
* Women’s Battle Royale: Competitors TBA
* Jade Cargill vs. Naomi
More Trending Stories
- Update On What’s Going On With Tamina, Who Has Been Absent From WWE TV For Years
- Rey Mysterio Weighs In On WWE’s Acquisition Of AAA, Giving Advice To Younger Talent
- Bryan Danielson Explains How He Deals With People Who Question His Vegetarianism
- Bully Ray Evaluates How Fans Might React to Possible Issues for Goldberg vs. Gunther