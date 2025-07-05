wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
July 4, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has an updated card for Saturday Night’s Main Event following this week’s Smackdown. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on July 12th and airs live on NBC and Peacock, and YouTube internationally:
* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther vs. Goldberg
* Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight
* Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton
