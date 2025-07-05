wrestling / News

Updated Lineup For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

July 4, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 7-12-25 Goldberg Gunther Image Credit: WWE

WWE has an updated card for Saturday Night’s Main Event following this week’s Smackdown. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on July 12th and airs live on NBC and Peacock, and YouTube internationally:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther vs. Goldberg
* Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight
* Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Saturday Night's Main Event, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading