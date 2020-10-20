wrestling / News
Pro Wrestling Tees Launches Dr. D David Schultz Store
October 20, 2020 | Posted by
Pro Wrestling Tees has announced a new store in its collection, which features Dr. D David Schultz, who was most recently profiled on the second season of Dark Side of the Ring.
Schultz’s store on Pro Wrestling Tees currently has four shirts focused on several infamous moments from his career, including a “Don’t Call Me Fake” shirt and a “That’s An Open Hand Slap” shirt.
Speaking of Dark Side of the Ring, the show has officially been renewed for a third season with Vice TV releasing a statement on Wednesday.
The third season of Dark Side of the Ring will feature 14 new episodes, although there’s not yet been an announcement on the content of those episodes.
