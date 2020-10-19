Vice TV Officially Announces Third Season of Dark Side of the Ring

The Wrap reports that VICE TV has officially announced the third season of Dark Side of the Ring, which will include fourteen all-new episodes starting in 2021. The first season had only six episodes while the second had ten.

The announcement didn’t include any episode details, but Eric Bischoff revealed he shot material for episodes about Brian Pillman and the 1995 WCW/NJPW Collision in Korea supershow. Another episode will look at Grizzly Smith and his children: Jake Roberts, Rockin’ Robin and Sam Houston.

Vice Television executive vice president and general manager Morgan Hertizan said: “‘Dark Side of the Ring’ is a knockout show for Vice TV. The tag-team executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener are true heavyweight champions of the world (of TV), and we are so excited to pin down a third season of this incredible series. Seasons 1 and 2 of ‘Dark Side of the Ring’ are examples of the compelling, thought-provoking, and engaging storytelling we champion here at Vice TV. We can’t wait to see what the series will throw down in the third round!”

The series is produced by Vice Studios Canada along with Bell Media’s Crave. Evan Hunsey is the writer and Jason Eisener is the director, and both executive produce with Vanessa Case, Catherine Whyte and Lee Hoffman.