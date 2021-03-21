Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame Expanding Space In Texas

The Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame is expanding its physical location in Texas. The PWHOF and Big Blue Properties announced this weekend that the museum will relocate to the location’s main tower in Wichita Falls. You can see the full announcement below:

Joint Announcement from Big Blue Properties & The Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame & Museum

Since moving to the most iconic building in downtown Wichita Falls, TX and opening in 2016, the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum and Big Blue Properties have worked hard together to bring interest, business, residents, and tourism back to downtown. With recent developments within Big Blue, the continued growth of the Museum with items continually received, the PWHF and Big Blue Properties are excited to announce the PWHF Museum will be expanding space which is greatly needed by relocating to the main tower.

With the help of Will Kealty and Chelsey Pirkle of Big Blue Properties, the PWHF and Museum will be moving into the 3rd floor of the Big Blue tower. This will allow the Museum space to expand and redesign the displays with the thousands of items we do not have space to display now. The 3rd floor of Big Blue will need a little sprucing up which Big Blue is working on for the PWHF but it is the perfect space within the iconic Big Blue Tower of Wichita Falls, TX. This move will allow a more cohesive environment for the Museum, board, signings, and other activities for years to come.

The PWHF Board wants to thank Big Blue Properties for their continued partnership and support which started with a handshake in 2015. We look forward to seeing great growth in both our Museum and the iconic Big Blue Tower. We will share the changes that will soon be taking place throughout our social media for the PWHF, so follow along on this wonderful journey of creating a bigger, better PWHF & Museum.

So, we won’t be completely closed down for a month or two, Big Blue has offered space on the 2nd floor overlooking the lobby in Big Blue. A temporary museum set-up, where some of our most interesting and asked about pieces will be on display. Once our 3rd floor spaces are ready for creation, we will move to the 3rd floor with amazing possibilities at every turn.

Big Blue is an amazing building, iconic in everyway and the PWHF cannot think of a better home for the Museum or partnership with a better company than Big Blue Properties. This weekend the PWHF Ring Crew Volunteers will start the tedious task of moving, packing and storing the items for this amazing move!!

Be assured that all items will be handled with great care as it was when it moved to Texas. Please follow the website (pwhf.org) and our social media for updates. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact PWHF President, Johnny Mantell at [email protected] (if you are have sent an email, bare with us, we are trying to help catch up on emails after Mr. Mantell was sick since September, or send again & we will address the question, issue or concern.)