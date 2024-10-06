QT Marshall Challenges Costco Guy’ A.J. To a Match

QT Marshall wants to face A.J. of the Costco Guys in a match, issuing a challenge on social media. As previously reported, A.J. Befumo announced that he had signed a deal for one match with AEW. It appears that match may be set, as AEW posted a video in which Marshall laid out the challenge and said he would embarass A.J.

You can see the video below. Befumo is a former independent wrestler who worked under the name of Eric Justice.