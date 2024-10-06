wrestling / News
QT Marshall Challenges Costco Guy’ A.J. To a Match
October 6, 2024 | Posted by
QT Marshall wants to face A.J. of the Costco Guys in a match, issuing a challenge on social media. As previously reported, A.J. Befumo announced that he had signed a deal for one match with AEW. It appears that match may be set, as AEW posted a video in which Marshall laid out the challenge and said he would embarass A.J.
You can see the video below. Befumo is a former independent wrestler who worked under the name of Eric Justice.
EXCLUSIVE: @ajbefumo & #BigJustice travel to @barstoolsports to make a huge announcement. What does @QTMarshall think about this? #BOOM pic.twitter.com/HUc75MJgPP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 5, 2024