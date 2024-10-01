Costco Guys’ A.J. Signs One-Match Contract With AEW

A.J. of the Costco Guys is set to compete in a match for AEW, as he announced on social media. A.J. Befumo, who is part of the social media act, announced on Instagram that he has signed a contract for one match with AEW. Befumo is a former independent wrestler under the name of Eric Justice and last competed in 2005.

In the video, which also features his son, Befumo says, “We signed a contract today. We will be coming back for one more match … and it will be for AEW, All Elite Wrestling. We don’t know exactly when, we don’t know exactly where, we don’t know exactly who my opponent’s gonna be, but I am wrestling for one match.”

No word on when the match will take place or against who. The Costco Guys have 1.3 million followers on TikTok and went viral with the song “We Bring The Boom!” They previously made appearances on AEW TV during this year’s All Out in vignettes with MxM Collection, Colt Cabana and the Iron Savages, as well as appearing on-screen with the Iron Savages.