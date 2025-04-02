Ted DiBiase Says He & Jake Roberts Stole The Show At WrestleMania 6

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about Bruce Prichard, WrestleMania 6, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Bruce Prichard coming up with creative: “I’ll go so far as to — like when I was [there], Bruce produced all those vignettes that you saw, that they saw of me? Before I ever stepped foot in the ring, before they ever saw me in a pair of wrestling tights and boots they kept showing these vignettes about me kicking all the kids out of the swimming pool, and kicking the honeymoon couple out of the best — obviously, ‘I want the finest room in this in this motel.’ ‘Well, that would be the honeymoon suite.’ And I said, ‘Oh yeah.’ Well, I laid down the money, honeymooners getting out of there, and I took over this suite, but Bruce helped produce all those vignettes.”

On his match with Jake Roberts at WrestleMania 6: “I’ll tell you what brother. I’ll say it for you, we stole the damn show.”

