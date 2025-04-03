wrestling / News

Start Time Changed For AEW All In: Texas

April 3, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW All In: Texas 2025 Image Credit: AEW

It was previously reported that AEW All In: Texas would have a start time of 3 PM ET/2 PM CT. However, PWInsider reports that ticketholders were sent an email today notifying them that the start time has been changed. It will now begin at 2 PM ET/1 PM CT.

All In: Texas happens at Globe Life Field in Arlington on July 12.

