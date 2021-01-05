Randy Orton Declares On Raw That He’s Entering the Royal Rumble

Add Randy Orton to the list of competitors for this year’s men’s Royal Rumble. Orton announced on Raw that he would be entering the 30 man men’s Royal Rumble match, making the reveal during a backstage segment with Mark Henry. He told Henry he’d be entering the match and then proceeded to threaten the World’s Strongest Man, taunting him over a bad knee and telling him to scooter away from him.

Orton joins Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, and AJ Styles as confirmed names for the men’s Rumble. The Royal Rumble takes place on January 31st from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida and will air live on WWE Network.