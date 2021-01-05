wrestling / News
Randy Orton Declares On Raw That He’s Entering the Royal Rumble
Add Randy Orton to the list of competitors for this year’s men’s Royal Rumble. Orton announced on Raw that he would be entering the 30 man men’s Royal Rumble match, making the reveal during a backstage segment with Mark Henry. He told Henry he’d be entering the match and then proceeded to threaten the World’s Strongest Man, taunting him over a bad knee and telling him to scooter away from him.
Orton joins Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, and AJ Styles as confirmed names for the men’s Rumble. The Royal Rumble takes place on January 31st from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida and will air live on WWE Network.
Oh no….!@RandyOrton encounters another legend on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/LhrGZ5v6Dk
— WWE (@WWE) January 5, 2021
Come on, @RandyOrton… it's not #SmackDown in 2011!
Let bygones be bygones.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/9EkdpllKki
— WWE (@WWE) January 5, 2021
"Pedal on outta here!"
Thankfully for @RandyOrton, the Hall of Pain is closed tonight on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/fAav6UwttY
— WWE (@WWE) January 5, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On NBC’s Role In Donald Trump Angle In WWE, Kevin Federline vs. John Cena, Celebrities In Wrestling
- CM Punk Quotes The Dude in Response to Ric Flair Calling Shawn Michaels The Greatest Worker Ever
- Amanda Huber Thanks AEW Chief Legal Officer For Helping Throughout Brodie Lee’s Illness
- Booker T Explains Why He Was Embarrassed After Using Racial Slur for Hulk Hogan in WCW Promo