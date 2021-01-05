Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Hey kids! Tony’s on vacation, which is something I haven’t known anything about since my college days. He’ll be back here next week, and he’ll have a very special edition of the Raw Review featuring some of your favorite 411 Legends!

As for tonight’s Raw Legends Night, you’re stuck with me, Steve Cook. Whether I’m a legend or not is certainly up for debate, but there’s one thing I have in common with most of the people appearing tonight: I have a hard time staying awake through these three hour shows. Let’s see if I make it!

We open with Hulk Hogan describing the H Phone, which you can use all the social media websites on, and you can make a call on. Hulk asks us what we’re going to do, and flexes.

Miz TV

The Miz welcomes us to the most must-see talk show in the history of wrestling, Miz TV. It’s a special Legends Night, and Miz helpfully runs down the card for us. John Morrison tells us that Ric Flair, Torrie Wilson, Booker T, Hulk Hogan are here, along with the biggest legend of them all, The Miz! Miz is feeling optimistic about 2021, as WWE management came to its senses and restored the MITB briefcase to him. Morrison is optimistic that it will be their year. They introduce Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods of The New Day. Apparently they have a talk show of their own, entitled New Day Talks! Catchy theme song. Kofi says he’s the host, Xavier is the bandleader, and this is going to be the best show. Xavier says they brought the good tea, beef & working smellovision. Lots of people saying “correct”. Miz would like to conduct the interview, and he sees this stunt as practice for when Xavier bombs on G4. Xavier is also the baliff of New Day Talks. Kofi has cue cards. He asks Miz if he has any New Year’s Resolutions. Morrison has three, including a fancy picture montage. Kofi asks which legend they would like to go out to dinner with. Morrison responds with Tatanka, but Miz is having none of this.

We have a cooking portion of the show! Xavier has produced a chef’s hat, but Miz is ready to poop on the party. He was hoping people would take him & Morrison seriously this year, but he’s cut off by Teddy Long! He’s got the perfect solution for this problem…Miz & Morrison will face THE UNDERTAKER! Adam Pearce taps Teddy on the shoulder and informs him that can’t happen. Teddy pivots and books Miz & Morrison against the New Day! Teddy dances us to commercial.

Tag Team Match, Playa: Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods vs. The Miz & John Morrison: Morrison & Woods start, Woods with a quick rollup, chop in the corner, tag to Kofi, double bulldog to a kneeling Morrison gets 2. Kicks, twisting splash, elbow by Xavier gets 2. Running knee by Morrison, and Miz tags in. Miz takes the advantage as I wonder how many times Samoa Joe will say “protocol” during this match. Kofi back in, works the headlock on Miz. Miz works out, shoulderblock followed by his chant, leapfrogs by Kofi, they go for their finishers, both miss, Kofi with a twisting crossbody for two. Xavier tags back in, funky stomp gets two. Back to the headlock! Miz reverses, Morrison makes the blind tag, but misses the standing shooting star. Low dropkick by Kofi gets 2. Monkey flip is unsuccessful, Kofi twerks prior to a dropkick, monkey flip works on Morrison. Kofi with a…dive onto Miz & Morrison! Xavier plays the trombone as we go to commercial.

We return and Kofi is working Morrison over in the ring. Miz with THE DISTRACTION and Morrison capitalizes. Big kick to the noggin, Miz tags in and Morrison continues delivering punishment from the apron. Chinlock time for Morrison, Kofi fights out, but he’s sent into the corner and Miz delivers his clothesline in the corner gimmick for two. Miz works the back & shoulders with a move I always forget the name of, Kofi reverses it, but can’t make it to the corner for a tag. Miz’s Figure 4 attempt is blocked, Kofi hits the SOS and it’s time to make that tag! Xavier is a house of fire on Morrison. Miz tossed outside. Big elbow strike by Morrison though, Xavier with one of his own. Misses on the ropes, Miz taken out outside, Morrison’s attempt to cheat is foiled. Shining wizard from Woods, and that’s it!

Winners: Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods

Match Rating: ***1/4

Pretty solid tag team action here, and Miz is back in the poor mood we’re accustomed to him being in.

Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton & Samoa Joe invite us to re-view what happened at the end of last week’s show. In case you missed it, Alexa Bliss poured gasoline on herself. I know some of you yearn for the days when Divas were frequently covered in various substances, but I doubt this was what anybody had in mind.

Charly Caruso asks Randy Orton what was going through his mind. The voices were telling him to let her burn. He couldn’t do it, and it’s because when he faced the Fiend, something changed. He showed Alexa Bliss restraint and compassion, and he hates himself for it. He can mold and sculpt that hate, and he can be capable of anything and anything. Can you imagine if he directed that newfound hate for himself towards someone else? He doesn’t want to talk about the Fiend, he wants to take a walk, have a talk with some Legends and remind them why he is the Legend Killer.

TikTok New Year’s Eve Party featured R-Truth getting beat for the 24/7 Championship by Angel Garza! Kofi & Xavier were shocked.

Angel Garza is backstage with Alicia Fox. The 24/7 Championship isn’t the most beautiful thing she’s ever seen. Next, he bumps into Sgt. Slaughter, Tatanka & Mickie James. He offers Mickie a rose, Slaughter takes it and calls him a maggot. How rude!

AJ Styles (w/Omos) vs. Elias (w/Jaxon Ryker): So is AJ supposed to be a good guy now? His main beefs seem to be with Miz & Elias, who are both obviously bad people. They seem to have forgotten the part where AJ needs to endear himself to the public. Maybe we just like heel vs. heel feuds these days, I dunno. Right to the headlock by Styles, back suplex by Elias, but AJ hangs on to that headlock. Big elbow by Elias, works Styles over in the corner. Clothesline sends Styles down, but AJ fights back. Chop in tribute to his former mentor Ric Flair, obviously. Hot shot by Elias, gorilla press onto the top turnbuckle! Styles sent outside to the feet of Omos as we go to commercial.

