Raquel Gonzalez Praises Kay Lee Ray, Says ‘Wait and See’ About Possible Royal Rumble Appearance

In an interview with PWInsider, Raquel Gonzalez was asked about a possible appearance at the Royal Rumble this year and praised the ability of Kay Lee Ray. The two will team with Io Shirai and Cora Jade against Toxic Attraction and Dakota Kai at NXT WarGames tomorrow night. Here are highlights:

On if she will declare for the Royal Rumble: “[Laughs] Oh, I wish that could, but I don’t know. You know, it’s I love the Rumble, I love the Rumble. I just… Let’s hope right, let’s see, Let’s wait and see.”

On who from NXT 2.0 has impressed her: “I’m going to look at the women’s side and go ahead and say Cora Jade. And not just because she’s on my team, but because she has come in accepted every challenge that has been put in front of her, and she’s put in some very difficult positions, she’s already wrestled Mandy Rose, the Women’s Champion and so I think I see a lot of fight in Cora, I see a lot of passion in Cora, and I see Cora really pushing through as the underdog in our War Games match. I’m very proud to have her on our team.”

On Kay Lee Ray: “I’ve always admired Kay Lee Ray in her work. She is aggressive and she just can terrorize when she really wants to and turns it up all the time. Every match she has had has been top notch and I’ve watched her from the very beginning, even the opportunities that I’ve had to see her and work with her when she’s come for the Mae Young. So I’m very, very excited to be working with her and even to be working with Io Shirai, even though we haven’t touched since takeover and we’ve had our moments here and there, I’ve always admired Io Shirai as well for being the genius of the sky and the stuff that she comes up with. She is the best female wrestler in the world. I can’t say enough about the team that I have put together.”