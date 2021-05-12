wrestling / News
Raquel Gonzalez Shows Respect After WWE NXT, Dakota Kai Doesn’t Seem Happy About It
As we previously reported, NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez retained her title on last night’s episode, defeating Mercedes Martinez. WWE posted a new video which shows Gonzalez paying respect to her opponent, but her tag partner Dakota Kai doesn’t seem happy about that fact.
