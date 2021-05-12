wrestling / News

Raquel Gonzalez Shows Respect After WWE NXT, Dakota Kai Doesn’t Seem Happy About It

May 12, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As we previously reported, NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez retained her title on last night’s episode, defeating Mercedes Martinez. WWE posted a new video which shows Gonzalez paying respect to her opponent, but her tag partner Dakota Kai doesn’t seem happy about that fact.

