WWE News: Raquel Gonzalez Beats Mercedes Martinez on NXT, Referee Does Leapfrog in Tag Match

– It was a hard-fought battle, but Raquel Gonzalez fended off her first challenger for the NXT Women’s Championship in Mercedes Martinez. Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT saw Gonzalez defeat Martinez to remain Women’s Champion, and you can see a clip from the match below:

– MSK defeated Breezango on tonight’s show, a match that was notable for referee Darryl Sharma getting in on the action. During a back and forth sequence with Nash Carter and Fandango coming off the ropes, Sharma ended up leapfrogging over Fandango who ran right into a dropkick: