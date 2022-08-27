Raquel Rodriguez On Not Teaming With Dakota Kai In WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament

In an interview with the Smackdown Lowdown (via Fightful), Raquel Rodriguez spoke about not teaming with Dakota Kai in the WWE women’s tag team champions tournament. Rodriguez is teaming with Aliyah while Kai is teaming with IYO SKY. Both teams will meet in the finals on Monday’s episode of RAW.

She said: “I know Dakota very well. We were the first NXT Tag Team Champions and we were the first ever two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. But that doesn’t change anything. She’s made her choices and I’ve made mine, and I am very excited to be making these finals — my Raw debut with my girl Aliyah by my side.”

Aliyah added: “Thanks, Raquel. I mean, I know I’ve got a lot of proving to do and I haven’t proven myself yet. But with Raquel by my side, I am confident that we are going to be taking those tag team titles.“