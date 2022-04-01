Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite was down in both viewership and the ratings. Dynamite had 979,000 viewers and an 0.38 rating (492,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demographic. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers including details for each quarter hour.

The show also had a 0.24 in 18-34. It was #3 for the night behind two NBA games, and #2 for its time slot. It was #7 in women 18-49, #3 in men 18-49, #3 in 18-34, #4 in women 12-34 and #3 in men 12-34. It was mostly steady across the board, except for a big drop in women 18-34.

The head-to-head NBA game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat had 1,375,000 viewers and a 0.46 rating. Dynamite also beat Mexico vs. El Salvador on Univision Deportes (615,000/0.18), and the New York Rangers vs. Detroit Red Wings NHL game on TNT (433,000/0.13).

Compared to last week, Dynamite was down 6.4% in viewers, down 7.2% in 18-49 and down 19.8% in 18-34. Compared to last year (against NXT), it was up 39.9% in viewers, up 45.5% in 18-49 and up 104.8% in 18-34.

It had 111,000 viewers in men 18-34 (down 5.9%), 58,000 in women 18-34 (down 38.3%), 235,000 in men 35-49 (down 2.9%) and 87,000 in women 35-49 (up 14.5%). The audience was 70.5% male in 18-49. The show had an 0.14 in 12-17 (down 22.2%), 0.24 in 18-34 (down 19.8%), 0.52 in 35-49 (up 1.3%) and 0.39 in 50+ (down 7.1%).

Q1 was the high point in viewers and every demo other than men 18-34. That went to Q2.

Q1: CM Punk vs. Max Caster – 1,129,000 viewers, 558,000 in 18-49

Q2: Jon Moxley vs. Jay Lethal – 1,011,000 viewers (down 118,000), 496,000 in 18-49 (down 62,000)

Q3: FTR vs. The Gunn Club – 925,000 viewers (down 86,000), 476,000 in 18-49 (down 20,000)

Q4: MJF & Wardlow angle/Jericho Appreciation Society, Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz segment – 961,000 viewers (up 36,000), 499,000 in 18-49 (up 23,000)

Q5: Jade Cargill promo/Bryan Danielson vs. Wheeler Yuta – 952,000 viewers (down 9,000), 486,000 in 18-49 (down 13,000)

Q6: Undisputed Elite, Hangman Page & Jurassic Express segment – 965,000 viewers (up 13,000), 487,000 in 18-49 (up 1,000)

Q7: Toni Storm vs. The Bunny – 917,000 viewers (down 48,000), 454,000 in 18-49 (down 33,000)

Q8: Darby Allin vs. Andrade el Idolo – 970,000 viewers (up 53,000), 464,000 in 18-49 (up 10,000)