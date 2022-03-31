AEW Dynamite Viewerships Falls Below 1 Million This Week, Ratings Down in Key Demo

– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has the numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. This week’s numbers were down overall between viewership and the key demo ratings. This was after last week’s audience managed to rise above one million viewers once again.

Last night’s live TBS broadcast drew an average audience of 979,000 viewers. This is down from last week’s show, which drew an audience of 1.046 million viewers.

Ratings in the P18-49 key demo were also down this week. Dynamite finished with a 0.38 rating (or 492,000 viewers) in the demo, which dropped from last week’s average rating of 0.41.

Last night’s show featured the AEW debut of former WWE Superstar Toni Storm. Also, Darby Allin faced Andrade El Idolo in the main event in a losing effort.

Per Showbuzz Daily, AEW Dynamite maintained its No. 3 slot in the Cable Top 150 rankings from last week. Similar to last week, Dynamite was only behind two regular-season NBA games that aired on ESPN.

The Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors game topped the ratings for Wednesday with a 0.51. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped viewership for Wednesday with 3.676 million viewers.