Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As we previously reported, this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite held steady against the NBA Playoff Buy In games, getting #3 for the night. It only dropped slightly from the week before, with 977,000 viewers and a 0.37 (486,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demographic. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including each individual quarter hour and the overrun. It was noted that at least part of the overrun numbers should be credited to the show that aired after Dynamite.

AEW brought in a 0.29 in 18-34. Overall, it was only down 1.2% in viewers and 2% in 18-49 from last week, while actually up 18.7% in 18-34, one of its best numbers in that demo. Compared to last year, the show was down 19.9% in total viewers, 14.3% in 18-49 and up 12.2% in 18-34. It was up in viewers younger than 35 but down in older viewers, especially women.

It was #2 in the time slot, behind ESPN due to the NBA. The game against AEW’s first 90 minutes (Charlotte vs. Atlanta) had 2,114,000 viewers and an 0.80. The game against the last half hour (San Antonio vs. New Orleans) had 2,442,000 viewers and a 0.95.

Dynamite was #6 in women 18-49, #3 in men 18-49, #4 in 18-34 (behind both NBA games and SportsCenter), #3 in women 12-34 and #4 in men 12-34. It had 119,000 viewers in men 18-34 (up 17.8%), 84,000 in women 18-34 (up 20%), 221,000 in men 35-49 (down 8.3%) and 61,000 in women 35-49 (down 28.2%). The audience was 70% men in 18-49. Dynamite had an 0.18 in 12-17 (up 28.6%), 0.29 in 18-34 (up 18.7%), 0.45 in 35-49 (down 13.5%) and 0.38 in 50+ (down 5%).

Q2 was the high point in 18-49 while Q1 had the most viewers.

Q1: CM Punk vs. Penta Oscuro – 1,131,000 viewers, 530,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Punk vs. Penta/Jericho Appreciation Society segment/Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus vs. reDRagon – 1,044,000 viewers (down 87,000), 532,000 in 18-49 (up 2,000)

Q3: End of Tag Title Match/Blackpool Combat Club promo/Toni Storm & Jamie Hayter segment – 948,000 viewers (down 96,000), 494,000 in 18-49 (down 38,000)

Q4: MJF vs. Shawn Dean/Wardlow segment – 972,000 viewers (up 24,000), 500,000 in 18-49 (up 6,000)

Q5: Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz/Marina Shafir vs. Skye Blue – 966,000 viewers (down 6,000), 474,000 in 18-49 (down 26,000)

Q6: Hook & Tony Nese segment/Scorpio Sky promo/Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs – 933,000 viewers (down 33,000), 454,000 in 18-49 (down 20,000)

Q7: End of Starks & Hobbs vs. Lee & Swerve/Hangman Page & Adam Cole video – 907,000 viewers (down 26,000), 447,000 in 18-49 (down 7,000)

Q8: Samoa Joe vs. Minoru Suzuki – 915,000 viewers (up 8,000), 460,000 in 18-49 (up 13,000)

Overrun: Samoa Joe attacked by Satnam Singh – 978,000 viewers (up 63,000), 468,000 in 18-49 (up 8,000)