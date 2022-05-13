Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite had a slight increase in viewership and ratings, even against stiff competition from the NBA Playoffs. The show brought in 840,000 viewers and an 0.33 (427,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demo. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including each individual quarter-hour.

The show pulled in a 0.20 in 18-34. It was #5 for the night, behind NBA-related programming and 90 Day Fiance. That show had 1,151,000 viewers and a 0.33 in 18-49. AEW was #3 in its time slot in the first hour and #2 in its second hour. Hour two was only behind NBA coverage on TNT and network broadcasts on NBC and ABC. It managed to beat CBS and FOX. The live airing was against the Bucks vs. Celtics game (4,788,000 and a 1.51 rating). The West Coast feed went against the Warriors and Grizzlies (4,823,000 and a 1.57 rating). The live airing also competed against the Rangers-Bruins NHL game on ESPN, which had 1,047,000 and an 0.32 rating.

Compared to last week, the show was up 0.8% in viewers, 1.4% in 18-49 and down 14.8% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 10.3% in viewers, up 7.3% in 18-49 and up 7.5& in 18-34. It had 79,000 viewers in men 18-34 (down 18.6%), 65,000 in women 18-34 (down 9.7%), 217,000 in men 35-49 (up 16.7%) and 66,000 in women 35-49 (down 1.5%). The audience was 69.3% male in 18-49. It had an 0.13 in 12-17 (same as last week), 0.20 in 18-34 (down 14.8%), 0.46 in 35-49 (up 14.1%) and 0.32 in 50+ (down 3%).

Q4 was the high point this week in 18-34, and tied for the highest in men 18-34. Q6 was the high pint for viewers and 18-49, along with males 18-49, 35-49 and males 35-49 and tied for males 18-34. The show steadily gained viewers in overall and 18-49 through the first hour, and stayed consistently in the same range outside of sharp dips in Q5 and Q7.

Q1: Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood – 816,000 viewers, 343,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Cole vs. Harwood/Darby Allin & Jeff Hardy video/CM Punk vs. John Silver – 829,000 viewers (up 13,000), 402,000 in 18-49 (up 59,000)

Q3: End of Punk vs. Silver/Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter interview/Tony Nese vs. Danhausen/HOOK appearance – 872,000 viewers (up 43,000), 419,000 in 18-49 (up 17,000)

Q4: MJF & Wardlow contract signing – 866,000 viewers (down 6,000), 460,000 in 18-49 (up 41,000)

Q5: Samoa Joe & Jay Lethal video/Ricky Starks vs. Jungle Boy – 835,000 viewers (down 31,000), 446,000 in 18-49 (down 14,000)

Q6: Jericho Appreciation Society, Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz segment – 874,000 viewers (up 39,000), 470,000 in 18-49 (up 24,000)

Q7: Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter/Scorpio Sky promo/Frankie Kazarian, Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti segment – 807,000 viewers (down 67,000), 435,000 in 18-49 (down 35,000)

Q8: Jeff Hardy vs. Darby Allin – 852,000 viewers (up 45,000), 439,000 in 18-49 (up 4,000)