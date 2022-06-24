Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, last week’s AEW Dynamite had a big jump from last week, which was one of the show’s worst-performing episodes in some time. This week drew 878,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating (411,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demographic. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers including a look at each individual quarter hour. The show drew a 0.21 rating in 18-34. While the 0.31 was an increase, it was still their third-lowest 18-49 of the year, beating last week and a show earlier this year that was hurt by the Olympics.

Dynamite was #1 for the night, beating Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (1,184,000 viewers/0.31 rating) and the College Baseball World Series (1,349,000/0.27). Viewership in general was down that night. The Stanley Cup Finals was perhaps the biggest competition on ABC, bringing in 4,599,000 viewers and a 1.31 rating. Dynamite was #4 in women 18-49, #1 in men 18-49, #1 in 18-34, #1 in women 12-34 and #6 in men 12-34 behind sports shows on ESPN, including two College World Series games, two talk shows and SportsCenter.

Overall, Dynamite was up 15.4% in viewers, up 10.7% in 18-49 and up 34.6% in 18-34. It had an 0.11 in 12-17 (up 10%), 0.21 in 18-34 (up 34.6%), 0.41 in 35-49 (up 3.5%) and 0.36 in 50+ (up 24.1%). The show did 65,000 in men 18-34 (down 1.5%), 70,000 in women 18-34 (up 70.7%), 198,000 in men 35-49 (down 3.1%) and 69,000 in women 35-49 (up 4.5%). The audience was 64% male, lower than usual.

Q1: Bryan Danielson speaks/Orange Cassidy & Roppongi Vice vs. Will Ospreay & Aussie Open – 1,003,000 viewers, 454,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of six-man tag team match/Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt & Satnam Singh promo – 919,000 viewers (down 84,000), 413,000 in 18-49 (down 41,000)

Q3: Christian Cage promo/Young Bucks & Kyle O’Reilly promo – 940,000 viewers (up 21,000), 448,000 in 18-49 (up 35,000)

Q4: Malakai Black vs. Penta Oscuro – 860,000 viewers (down 80,000), 421,000 in 18-49 (down 27,000)

Q5: Hangman Page vs. Silas Young/Kazuchika Okada debuts – 876,000 viewers (up 16,000), 436,000 in 18-49 (up 15,000)

Q6: Jade Cargill interview/Athena & Kris Statlander interview/Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir – 802,000 viewers (down 74,000), 376,000 in 18-49 (down 60,000)

Q7: Sting & Darby Allin promo/Forbidden Door card rundown – 782,000 viewers (down 20,000), 364,000 in 18-49 (down 12,000)

Q8: Jon Moxley & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chris Jericho & Lance Archer – 845,000 viewers (up 63,000), 375,000 in 18-49 (up 11,000)