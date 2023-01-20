Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite was slightly up in viewers but dropped in the key 18-49 demographic rating. The show brought in 969,000 viewers and had an 0.31 (402,000 viewers) in 18-49. It also had an 0.22 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers this week, including for each individual quarter hour.

The show was up from last week with teenagers and those over 50. It was #3 for the night, behind two NBA games on ESPN, and #2 in its time slot behind the Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks game (1,219,000/0.47). It managed to beat the NBA with women, where it was #3 behind Sista Series and The Challenge. It was #5 in men 18-49, #4 in 18-34, #2 in women 12-34 and #7 in men 12-34.

Compared to last week, Dynamite was up 1.3% in viewers, down 6.3% in 18-49 and down 12.2% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 6.1% in viewers, down 29.5% in 18-49 and down 21.8% in 18-34.

AEW had 78,000 viewers in men 18-34 (down 20.4%), 73,000 in women 18-34 (down 1.4%), 173,000 in men 35-49 (down 7%) and 78,000 in women 35-49 (up 11.4%). The audience was 62.4% male in 18-49. Dynamite had an 0.18 in 12-17 (up 12.5%), 0.22 in 18-34 (down 12.2%), 0.40 in 35-49 (down 2%) and 0.43 in 50+ (up 2.4%).

Q1: Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal – 1,197,000 viewers, 467,000 in 18-49

Q2: The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight – 975,000 viewers (down 222,000), 405,000 in 18-49 (down 62,000)

Q3: End of Young Bucks vs. Top Flight/The Gunns & The Acclaimed segment/Hangman Page interview – 993,000 viewers (up 18,000), 403,000 in 18-49 (down 2,000)

Q4: Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks/Adam Cole video/JAS promo/Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido – 971,000 viewers (down 22,000), 401,000 in 18-49 (down 2,000)

Q5: Danielson vs. Bandido – 975,000 viewers (up 4,000), 419,000 in 18-49 (up 18,000)

Q6: End of Danielson vs. Bandido/Saraya, Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida segment/MJF & Brian Cage segment/Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale – 923,000 viewers (down 52,000), 411,000 in 18-49 (down 8,000)

Q7: End of Storm vs. Nightingale/Ethan Page promo – 853,000 viewers (down 70,000), 358,000 in 18-49 (down 53,000)

Q8: Darby Allin vs. KUSHIDA – 867,000 viewers (up 14,000), 350,000 in 18-49 (down 8,000)