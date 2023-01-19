– Wrestlenomics has the television numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. This week’s show saw only a very slight increase in viewership, while ratings were down in the key demo.

Last night’s AEW Dynamite averaged 969,000 viewers. The audience was up very slightly from last week’s show, which drew 967,000 viewers.

Meanwhile, the ratings were down in the P18-49 key demo this week. Last night’s live TBS broadcast averaged a 0.31 rating, which dropped from last week’s 0.33 rating in the same key demo.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite ranked No. 3 in the ratings for cable originals on Wednesday. AEW managed to hold onto its No. 3 slot from last week.

The NBA game featuring Atlanta vs. Dallas on ESPN topped the ratings for cable originals yesterday with a 0.47 rating in the key demo. FNC’s The Five topped Wednesday viewership with 3.293 million viewers.