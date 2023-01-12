– Showbuzz Daily has the Wednesday television numbers for last night’s jam-packed edition of AEW Dynamite. The big-time episode, held at Inglewood’s Kia Forum, saw an overall increase in numbers this week.

Last night’s show saw the surprise return of Adam Cole. Also, Saraya was back in the ring for her second match in AEW, teaming with Toni Storm against Britt Baker and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter. In the main event, The Elite defeated Death Triangle in the finale of their Best of Seven series, winning a ladder match to win the AEW World Trios Titles. Also, Bryan Danielson beat Konosuke Takeshita on his road to a 60-Minute Ironman match against MJF.

While last night’s show fell short of one million viewers, AEW did manage an increase of over 100,000 viewers this week. Last night’s Dynamite averaged 967,000 viewers. That’s an increase from last week’s viewership of 864,000 for the first episode of Dynamite of 2023. Overall, this is AEW’s largest audience since October 26, 2022 (997,000 viewers).

The P18-49 key ratings demo also saw an increase for last night’s show. Dynamite drew an average 0.33 rating. That’s up from the 0.26 rating in the key demo from last week.

AEW Dynamite finished at No. 3 for the night in the rankings for cable originals, rising from last week’s No. 4 slot. The NBA game featuring Milwaukee vs. Atlanta on ESPN topped the ratings for Wednesday with a 0.37. FNC’s The Five topped cable viewership for Wednesday at 3.609 million viewers.