– Showbuzz Daily has the Wednesday night television numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show marked the first Dynamite of 2023, along with a new look for the show. It was also AEW’s debut in Seattle.

However, numbers were still down for last night’s show. Dynamite averaged 864,000 viewers. The audience dropped from last week’s New Year’s Smash show, which averaged 876,000 viewers.

Ratings were also down in the P18-49 key demo. Dynamite averaged a 0.26 rating, falling from last week’s 0.28 number. Dynamite did still manage to rank in the Top 5 shows for cable original programming on Wednesday, behind only NBA game coverage on ESPN and SportsCenter. Dynamite ranked No. 4 for Wednesday.

The Miami vs. Lakers NBA game on ESPN topped the ratings for Wednesday with a 0.42 rating. Meanwhile, FNC’s The Five topped Wednesday’s cable viewership with 3.498 million viewers.

Next week’s Dynamite will see AEW return to The Forum in Los Angeles. Jon Moxley will have a rematch with Hangman Page. Also, Saraya revealed last night that Toni Storm will be her tag team partner next week against Dr. Britt Baker and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter. The Elite and Death Triangle will also have the final match in their Best of Seven Series, with the winners taking home the AEW Trios Championship.