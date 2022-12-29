wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Rating, Audience Ticks Down For New Year’s Smash
The final AEW Dynamite of the year was down in ratings and viewers from last week’s show. Wednesday night’s episode brought in a 0.28 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 876,000 viewers. Those numbers are off 6.7% and 8.5% from the previous week’s 0.30 demo rating and 957,000 viewers.
The demo rating was the lowest since the November 30th episode brought in a 0.26; meanwhile, the total viewership was the lowest since the December 7th episode had 840,000 viewers.
Dynamite ranked #5 among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily, as it was up against a host of college bowl games for the day on ESPN. The night was topped by the game that was directly opposite Dynamite and started at 5:32 PM ET (0.93 demo rating/3.914 million viewers), followed by the 9:53 PM ET game (0.71/2.601 million) and then the 2 PM game (0.50/2.162 million). SportsCenter came in at #4 (0.28/863,000).
AEW Dynamite averaged a 0.343 demo rating and 956,000 viewers for 2022, up 1.34% and 7.8% respectively from the 2021 average of a 0.339 demo rating and 886,000 viewers.
More Trending Stories
- Roxanne Perez on Her Dream of Making It to WWE, Her Past Struggles With Mental Health
- Eric Bischoff On His Initial Impressions of Jim Ross & Tony Schiavone In WCW, Firing JR
- CM Punk Comments On Dax Harwood’s Plea To Work Things Out With The Elite
- Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara Stripped Of AAA Mixed Tag Championships