– Showbuzz Daily has the television numbers for last night’s Holiday Bash episode of AEW Dynamite. Viewership was up by a very slight margin this week, but the rating in the demographic was down for the live TBS broadcast.

Last night’s Holiday Bash show averaged 957,000 viewers. Viewership increased slightly for last week’s Winter Is Coming broadcast, which drew 950,000 viewers. This is the largest overall audience for Dynamite since the October 26 episode, which drew 997,000 viewers.

Dynamite held its third-place ranking for cable originals on Wednesday this week, but ratings did drop in the key demo. The AEW Holiday Bash drew a 0.30 rating, dropping from last week’s 0.33 rating for Winter Is Coming. Last week’s show was also AEW’s highest rating since October 5.

The NCAA college basketball game featuring Michigan vs. North Carolina on ESPN topped the ratings for cable originals on Wednesday with a 0.37 rating. The Western Kentucky vs. Alabama NCAA College Football Bowl Game came in second with a 0.31 rating. FNC’s The Five topped viewership with 2.914 million viewers.

Next week, AEW will celebrate the end of 2022 with the final Dynamite, dubbed New Year’s Smash, of the year. The show will be held at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.