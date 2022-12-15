– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has the Nielsen television numbers for last night’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite. Numbers were up across the board from last week’s show. Also, Dynamite drew slightly higher numbers than last year’s Winter Is Coming show.

Last year’s Winter Is Coming featured Hangman Page wrestling Bryan Danielson to a one-hour, time-limit draw for the AEW World Championship. This year’s show featured MJF defending the World Title against Ricky Starks.

Last night’s episode drew an audience of 950,000 viewers. The average audience was up by 110,000 viewers from last week’s show, which drew 840,000 viewers. Viewership was only up slightly from last year’s Winter Is Coming, which drew 948,000 viewers. The first Winter Is Coming edition of Dynamite in December 2020 drew 912,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, AEW Dynamite drew a 0.33 rating. The rating increased from last week’s show which drew a 0.29 in the same key demo. The rating was also higher than last year’s edition of Winter Is Coming, which drew a 0.31 rating in the demo.

For comparison, the key demo rating for the first edition of Winter Is Coming in 2020 drew a 0.42 rating. Last night’s show also drew Dynamite’s highest rating in the key demo since October 5.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite finished No. 3 in the rankings for cable originals on Wednesday behind only the two NBA games on ESPN. The New York vs. Chicago game on ESPN topped the ratings for Wednesday with a 0.45. FNC’s The Five led the night in viewership with 3.048 million viewers.